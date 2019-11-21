Limitless's new member J-Jin captivates with his handsome visuals in individual 'Wish Wish' teasers

Rookie boy group Limitless has unveiled a set of charming individual teaser photos of their new member J-Jin, as they continue to gear up for their first comeback as 6-members.

In his new set of individual teaser photos, J-Jin shows off his handsome visuals in both a rogue, dark denim look, as well as more comforting sweater and jeans look.

After adding Chinese members J-Jin and C.I to the team, Limitless will be returning this November 28 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Wish Wish'. What do you think of Limitless's new member J-Jin so far?