SF9's Rowoon & Kim Hye Yoon thank viewers, fellow cast, and staff as 'Extraordinary You' comes to an end

On November 21, MBC's Wed-Thurs romantic comedy series 'Extraordinary You' came to an end with a total of 32 episodes.

In light of the drama's finale, lead actress Kim Hye Yoon relayed a message of thanks via her label, SidusHQ. Kim Hye Yoon shared, "I was so happy to be able to live as the character Eun Dan Oh for the past 6 months, and I had so much fun filming with actors my age. We began filming in early summer and wrapped up when we could feel the first signs of winter. I learned so much during that time, and felt that I should work harder as an actress. I feel that I will always think of this production whenever summer rolls around again. Thank you to the viewers who loved 'Extraordinary You' and Dan Oh."





The drama's lead actor, SF9's Rowoon, also shared a thankful post via his Instagram, in light of the final episode broadcast. Rowoon said, "My beloved Haru, I hope he will be remembered in all of your hearts for a very long time. To all of the cast and crew members, the actors, and the staff who worked so hard behind the scenes, I was so happy these past 6 months~ 'Extraordinary You', the end (emoji)." He also included heartwarming photos from the cast's final filming set.

Additionally, through his label FNC Entertainment, Rowoon commented, "When I first started filming, I was very anxious and not very confident in myself, because the character was difficult. However, as the episodes went on, I was so happy to see myself acting and speaking more like Haru. I began to dress, talk, and act like Haru, reading the script like Haru, and he began to form concrete shape. It was a production where I put in so much effort to become the real Haru. I'm thankful that viewers saw this effort kindly... I hope that this drama will linger as a lasting impression in the hearts of viewers, as much as it will linger with me. I was so happy to live as Haru, and thank you so much to those who loved him."





Did you enjoy MBC's 'Extraordinary You'?