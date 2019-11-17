Lee Hyori and YoonA show continued friendship after 'Hyori's Homestay'

Fin.K.L's Lee Hyori and Girls' Generation's YoonA's friendship continues to grow after season 2 of JTBC's 'Hyori's Homestay'.

On November 17, Lee Hyori posted a video clip of YoonA dancing to Fin.K.L's 'Feel Your Love' with a caption "YoonA's Feel Your Love lol". In the video, you can see YoonA exaggerating her moves while dancing. Lee Hyori goes "Why are you so funny" and you can hear her husband Lee Sang Soon laughing in the background the entire time.

Shortly after the video was posted, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung replied "Unnie, I'm good at 'NOW'...." 'NOW' is another Fin.K.L's song. Lee Hyori then replied, "I should invite Sooyoung over too~^^"

Fans are loving how cute their friendship is.

Check out the video clip below!