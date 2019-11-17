13

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Daesung's controversial building is undergoing deconstruction while the police plan to summon him for further investigation

Big Bang's Daesung's building which is amidst controversy regarding illegal business operations such as prostitution and drug trade, is currently under deconstruction. 

On November 17, it was reported that all floors except the first and fourth floors are undergoing demolition. Some floors were already completely ripped out without any traces. His building has one basement level floor and is eight stories high. Allegedly five floors had illegal businesses and said establishments were closed after the police started investigation this past July. 

As previously reported, the police have announced that they would be investigating for violations of health code laws, prostitution, drug usage, and more. So far, 45 individuals have been booked and 84 were interrogated. As Daesung was discharged from the military on November 10, the police plan to summon him as well for further investigation this month.

trogdorthe8th6,407 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Smart move to wait until discharge to call him in, as it gives them more time to interview and gather evidence. As a business owner, I find it hard to believe that he would have NO IDEA of what was going on in his building, but facts and evidence will either vindicate or incriminate him.

diadems-312 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

It seems irregular to destroy property during the investigation of crimes that happened on that property.


As the building owner, Daesung could have halted demolition of those floors immediately and aided the police in investigating those businesses involved in organized crime instead of doing nothing while those businesses have plenty of time to destroy evidence. Meanwhile the police are not doing their due diligence in investigating crime because if they were, they would not allow those businesses to renovate.


However the Seoul Metro Police are widely known as one of the most corrupt entities in Korea so you can never expect a 3rd world police department to be loyal to anyone but the people who give them the most money.


It's like Korean officials don't even care that everyone knows their nation is corrupt.


Uncivilized.

