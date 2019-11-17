Daesung's controversial building is undergoing deconstruction while the police plan to summon him for further investigation

Big Bang's Daesung's building which is amidst controversy regarding illegal business operations such as prostitution and drug trade, is currently under deconstruction.



On November 17, it was reported that all floors except the first and fourth floors are undergoing demolition. Some floors were already completely ripped out without any traces. His building has one basement level floor and is eight stories high. Allegedly five floors had illegal businesses and said establishments were closed after the police started investigation this past July.

As previously reported, the police have announced that they would be investigating for violations of health code laws, prostitution, drug usage, and more. So far, 45 individuals have been booked and 84 were interrogated. As Daesung was discharged from the military on November 10, the police plan to summon him as well for further investigation this month.

