Kang Daniel is sitting sleek in red velvet in his latest teaser images for "Touchin''.
After his noir look in black and white, Kang Daniel is taking on a sleek and sexy look in a red velvet suit.
Kang Daniel is dropping "Touchin'" on November 25 KST. What do you think of his latest teaser images?
Kang Daniel sits sleek in red velvet in 'Touchin' teaser images
