News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Kang Daniel sits sleek in red velvet in 'Touchin' teaser images

Kang Daniel is sitting sleek in red velvet in his latest teaser images for "Touchin''.

After his noir look in black and white, Kang Daniel is taking on a sleek and sexy look in a red velvet suit. 

Kang Daniel is dropping "Touchin'" on November 25 KST. What do you think of his latest teaser images?

3

dacry23154 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Uuuuuuuuh I'm ready to be attacked by this song 🔥😳

#kangdaniel @danielk_konnect #TOUCHIN

2

daniks_noona275 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Is it hot in here or is it just me??? 🔥🔥🔥

Daniel promised a different concept this time and he's keeping it. 😊😊😊

