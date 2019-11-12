Idols who are Hardcore Gamers

Gaming has been a large part of the Korean subculture since 1975 and Korea has continued to be a powerhouse in eSports and gaming worldwide. Games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Starcraft, and more have been dominated by Korean players and have made big names for themselves in pro leagues and tournaments around the world. It is such a big deal that Korea is known to be the country with the most PC bangs with the best internet for fans to come, make friends, and building a healthy gaming community. In Korea, streamers are known as broadcasting jockeys (BJ's) and use platforms like Afreeca, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and more to stream their games for fans to watch live!

While living a KPOP life may consist of heavy schedules of practice, dance, and performances it is always important for idols to make time for the things they love. There are many idols that have been known to be hardcore gamers and with their busy schedule, they still have time to show their skills. Here are some KPOP idols and their video game of choice.

1) Heechul - Super Junior

League of Legends has easily been the highest-ranking game played in Korea. The multiplayer online battle arena game published by Riot Games is one of the top games in Korea resulting in Five World Championships and legendary players like Faker. The purpose of the game is to destroy the enemy's nexus before the other team destroys yours. Heechul, one of Super Junior's vocalist, is known for his great love for League of Legends. Watch as he goes against the legendary 2015 SKT T1 Roster with Faker, Easyhoon, Marin, Wolf, Bang, and Bengi!

2) Sakura - IZ*ONE, HKT48

The beautifully talented idol from IZ*ONE in Korea and HKT28 in Japan is not only great as an idol but also amazing as a gamer. Fortnite the online battle royale game was released in 2017 and has garnered interest worldwide. The point of the game; to survive. Not only does Sakura play Fortnite but she's also known to play Undertale, Splatoon 2, APEX Legends, and more!

3) Jae - Day6

A fan of both games, Jae definitely shows us his skills in League of Legends when he goes against his fellow bandmate Yoon Do Woon in a 1v1 match. Jae has a wide range of game interests as he plays both League of Legends and Fortnite. Besides playing with his bandmates, Jae also plays with Mark Tuan from GOT7!

4) GOT7 and FT Island

League of Legends is highly popular due to its complex game style, exciting gameplays, and the opportunity to connect and play with friends. Here you can see Youngjae go against Minhwan in a 1v1 match and witness the fun that gaming brings to all types of people.

5) Minhyuk - Monsta X

Sweet boy Lee Minhyuk from Starship Entertainment's boy group Monsta X is an avid Overwatch player and watcher. Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Players have to work together to secure and defend control points on a map. Minhyuk is such an avid fan he even went to a PC bang to play during an episode of their show, Monsta X-Ray.





6) Ye-eun - CLC



The beauty Ye-eun from Cube Entertainment's CLC is a huge gamer at heart. Wherever she goes, she's engrossed on her phone playing games or watching games. In this video, she even taught her co-member how to play the game... in exchange for ice cream for the winner.

7) Miryo - Brown Eyed Girls

From singer to a streamer, Miryo often shows her gaming through online streams as ways to interact with her fans and play her favorite game. Follow Miryo's channel on Youtube of Twitch to see more of her League of Legend streams!

8) Hayoung - APINK

Hayoung from APINK, goes on a surprise attack to beat a fan in a game after he commented that he wanted to play a game against Hayoung in Overwatch. The shock on his face when he sees her and gets beat, is priceless! Not only that but he got to share a meal with her! A true dream come true.

9) MINA - TWICE

Mina from TWICE has been into gaming ever since she was young and plays a wide variety of games. Unfortunately for her, her fellow TWICE members aren't big gamers so she usually finds time on her own to do the things she loves.

10) Baekhyun - EXO

Baekyun enjoys a lot of games but it appears his favorite is League of Legends. Watch Baekhyun show his skills on Summoner's Rift!

Who are some of your favorite KPOP idol gamers? Comment below what games you love to play and why!





