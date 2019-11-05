Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_kb35e23no60g92mkpg9llutms6, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Junsu revealed to have participated in filming for his first MBC variety show appearance in 10 years | allkpop

15

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Junsu revealed to have participated in filming for his first MBC variety show appearance in 10 years

AKP STAFF

According to reports on November 6, JYJ member/musical actor Junsu recently took part in filming for his first ever MBC variety show appearance in approximately 10 years!

Industry insiders revealed, "Kim Junsu wrapped up filming for MBC's new pilot variety series 'House of Show and Tell' back in November 5." The filming reportedly took place inside Junsu's very own home, raising anticipation. This will mark Junsu's first guest appearance on a major broadcasting station variety program in approximately 10 long years, since JYJ's legal dispute with SM Entertainment

Meanwhile, MBC's upcoming pilot variety 'House of Show and Tell' stars MCs Park Myung Soo and Noh Hong Chul. The two MCs set out in search of homes where celebrities boast unique items, collections, etc to show and tell. 

  1. Junsu (XIA)
4 1,077 Share 100% Upvoted

2

tvxqdom2,494 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Wow that took me by surprise! I'm so excited!🤗 I'll definitely watch it!🤩

Share

2

Duckface9870 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

OMG Great news! Finally...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Jin Hyuk
Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Give Me a Meal'
33 minutes ago   0   280

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND