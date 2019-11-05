Junsu revealed to have participated in filming for his first MBC variety show appearance in 10 years

According to reports on November 6, JYJ member/musical actor Junsu recently took part in filming for his first ever MBC variety show appearance in approximately 10 years!

Industry insiders revealed, "Kim Junsu wrapped up filming for MBC's new pilot variety series 'House of Show and Tell' back in November 5." The filming reportedly took place inside Junsu's very own home, raising anticipation. This will mark Junsu's first guest appearance on a major broadcasting station variety program in approximately 10 long years, since JYJ's legal dispute with SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, MBC's upcoming pilot variety 'House of Show and Tell' stars MCs Park Myung Soo and Noh Hong Chul. The two MCs set out in search of homes where celebrities boast unique items, collections, etc to show and tell.

