Kim Woo Bin will be returning to the big screen after his battle with cancer.

The actor is reported to be doing well and will be the lead in a new movie with a star-studded cast including co-stars Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Tae Ri.

The actor was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, but it seems like he is well enough to return again to the entertainment industry. Stay tuned for more updates!