Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Give Me a Meal'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal' soon!

Currently appearing as a fixed cast member of JTBC's '5 Bros' as well as tvN's 'Don Quixote', and more, Lee Jin Hyuk will be taking on a different kind of food variety this time on 'Give Me a Meal' with MCs Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu. Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk's good friend and X1 member Kim Woo Seok also appeared as a guest on 'Give Me a Meal' earlier this year.

Back on November 4, Lee Jin Hyuk made his solo debut with the release of his 1st mini album 'S.O.L'.

