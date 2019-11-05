Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_3d8emgvt7mbp4tq0sj6b2nco45, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Give Me a Meal' | allkpop

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Give Me a Meal'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal' soon!

Currently appearing as a fixed cast member of JTBC's '5 Bros' as well as tvN's 'Don Quixote', and more, Lee Jin Hyuk will be taking on a different kind of food variety this time on 'Give Me a Meal' with MCs Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu. Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk's good friend and X1 member Kim Woo Seok also appeared as a guest on 'Give Me a Meal' earlier this year. 

Back on November 4, Lee Jin Hyuk made his solo debut with the release of his 1st mini album 'S.O.L'. 

