Golden Child has just dropped a batch of photo teasers for their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'!

On November 11 KST, Woollim Entertainment unveiled new concept teasers for each of the group's ten members. In the images, the boys are all wearing variations of a coordinated red and black look, evoking a much more mature atmosphere as they strike a dynamic pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out all of the teaser images below!