MAMAMOO introduces their alternate realities in special teaser for 'reality in BLACK' comeback

MAMAMOO has dropped another teaser for their latest comeback!

On November 11 KST, the group revealed a special teaser that imagines the type of women the members would be in alternate dimensions where there is no MAMAMOO. In the image, Solar assumes the roles of a princess, a boxer, and a rockstar, Moon Byul is a music video editor, choreographer, and an entertainment CEO, Whee In is an environmentalist, a painter, and an indie artist, and Hwa Sa is a mother, a musical actor, and a president.

The image teases the concept of 'reality in BLACK's title track "1st Universe." The album is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below!