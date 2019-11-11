5

Posted by danisurst

MAMAMOO introduces their alternate realities in special teaser for 'reality in BLACK' comeback

MAMAMOO has dropped another teaser for their latest comeback!

On November 11 KST, the group revealed a special teaser that imagines the type of women the members would be in alternate dimensions where there is no MAMAMOO. In the image, Solar assumes the roles of a princess, a boxer, and a rockstar, Moon Byul is a music video editor, choreographer, and an entertainment CEO, Whee In is an environmentalist, a painter, and an indie artist, and Hwa Sa is a mother, a musical actor, and a president.

The image teases the concept of 'reality in BLACK's title track "1st Universe." The album is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below!

