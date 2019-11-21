Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 10 to November 16

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 10 to November 16 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Noel - "Late Night" - 54,546,276 Points

2. IU - "Love Poem" - 49,676,056 Points

3. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 39,273,980 Points

4. MC Mong - "fame" - 34,068,823 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 32,858,109 Points

6. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 31,892,741 Points

7. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 31,855,849 Points

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 29,255,669 Points

9. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 29,058,430 Points

10. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"- 27,377,225 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. MAMAMOO - 'reality in BLACK'

2. GOT7 - 'Call My Name'

3. Zico - 'THINKING'

4. MONSTA X - 'FOLLOW _ FIND YOU'

5. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'S.O.L'

6. TWICE - 'PAGE'

7. VICTON - 'Nostalgia'

8. NU'EST - 'The Table'

9. NATURE 'NATURE WORLD_ CODE A'

10. TWICE - 'YES or YES'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

5. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Song Haye - "Another Love"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

10. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later"



Source: Gaon

