Rapper DinDin talks about his new album, 'Goodbye My Twenties'

Rapper DinDin talked about his new album 'Goodbye My Twenties', which will be the last album he will release in his 20s.



The rapper and entertainer mentioned this fact while on SBS Power FM's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM' radio show on the November 21 broadcast.

During the broadcast, DinDin stated that he released his new album yesterday and that one of the new songs, "Liar" featuring Lyn, was charting on music charts. Host Kim Young Chul left words of encouragement, saying he'll think it'll go higher in the rankings.

You can check out two of DinDin's music videos from his new album below.