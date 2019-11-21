3

Rapper DinDin talks about his new album, 'Goodbye My Twenties'

Rapper DinDin talked about his new album 'Goodbye My Twenties', which will be the last album he will release in his 20s.

The rapper and entertainer mentioned this fact while on SBS Power FM's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM' radio show on the November 21 broadcast.

During the broadcast, DinDin stated that he released his new album yesterday and that one of the new songs, "Liar" featuring Lyn, was charting on music charts. Host Kim Young Chul left words of encouragement, saying he'll think it'll go higher in the rankings.

You can check out two of DinDin's music videos from his new album below.

soum5,238 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Both songs are great I love love his flow and those fts were a good choice. Fallin down is for sure one of my favorite releases! I don't know lee wonseok but his voice is pretty good. For sure this will be on my playlist 😂👌🏻 Hope he gets more attention for his rap instead of his variety personality 😁

