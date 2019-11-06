Fans furious after Simon Cowell announces that he wants to create a rival to K-pop with 'UK-pop'

Some K-pop fans are furious at producer and music mogul Simon Cowell after he announced that he wants to create a rival to K-pop through creating a "UK-pop" group.

The producer uploaded a video in which he stated that he would be trying to find the next stars of his UK-pop group through 'The X Factor'. In the video, Simon Cowell says, "Right now K-Pop you could argue is ruling the world. Now it's time for UK-Pop."

This is embarrassing. Simon Cowell take it from a Brit herself, kpop is incomparable. UK pop will flop hard even before it makes its debut as the new 'kpop' TRUST ME on this one. pic.twitter.com/jsIBPKt2vc — sanaa (@devourmin) November 6, 2019

Many fans have accused the producer of whitewashing a cultural phenomenon and taking away credit from groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK for their achievements.

Simon Cowell's new UK-Pop group debuts with their song "Make It White" — bry (@goodtimeyoongi) November 6, 2019

beatles were uk pop. spice girls were uk pop. take that was uk pop. girls aloud was uk pop. one direction was uk pop. little mix is uk pop. its literally the most overdone music genre out there simon. EVERYONE has seen uk pop. — lars (@jinscurves) November 6, 2019

What saddens me the most, is that cos this new "UKpop" group is gonna be british, speak english, and on UK television, itll probably be a blatant copy of Kpop videos, dance, style, but because its not asian and "foreign" itll be wildly accepted, hyped, recognised and praised — Ria 🍓⚪ (slow) (@__gaciria) November 6, 2019

