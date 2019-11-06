16

Fans furious after Simon Cowell announces that he wants to create a rival to K-pop with 'UK-pop'

Some K-pop fans are furious at producer and music mogul Simon Cowell after he announced that he wants to create a rival to K-pop through creating a "UK-pop" group. 

The producer uploaded a video in which he stated that he would be trying to find the next stars of his UK-pop group through 'The X Factor'. In the video, Simon Cowell says, "Right now K-Pop you could argue is ruling the world. Now it's time for UK-Pop."

Many fans have accused the producer of whitewashing a cultural phenomenon and taking away credit from groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK for their achievements.

What do you think of this issue? 

Violetta1231,092 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Over dramatic much? There's plenty of room for all kinds of music. No one's going to force you to listen to his group. If you'd rather listen to your favourite Korean group, then listen to them. As for diversity, he hasn't even made the group yet, so how do you know it will lack diversity? This is nothing more than insecurity from a few Kpop fans. If you're truly proud of your genre and your groups, you should be telling him to bring it on, not whining because you might have competition.

trogdorthe8th6,104 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Feel free to disagree with me, but I feel like he was trying (and failing given the understandable backlash) to use a play on words. K-pop is huge and has been for a while, so he's just tagging the phrase to get added clout. It's funny because here in the UK we have the term 'Britpop' for band and 90's rock that had a British flare to it. Plus he did put together One Direction, but they've not really had another huge group since then, and now the West doesn't really have much in the way of boy bands. We still have Little Mix going strong here in the UK, so we're not completely bereft of any sort of pop group. So I'd say it's high time we got a new boy group in the west. I will say that using the flare and popularity of K-pop as a play on words for UK-pop was pretty tacky, but it's Simon Cowell we're talking about.

