EXO's Lay has an army of dedicated fans who are hyping up his song "Good Night"!

The popular star is currently trending number five worldwide on Twitter as fans use the hashtag #LayLoveSong_GoodNight to garner attention to the star's new Chinese song.

Fans are hyping up the song and revealing how much they love it, stating:

Yixing has gifted us with a good night lullaby😴 Please give it lots of love. Thank you once again @layzhang ❤️#LayLoveSong_GoodNight pic.twitter.com/GxlRriBMLD — EXO OBSESSION 🏳️🏴 (@EXOnaverTrans) November 14, 2019

His honey voice .. so relaxing song☺️ i love it 😍

#LayLoveSong_GoodNight

pic.twitter.com/Lr7biAnsGz — 🏳️ EXØbsession 🏴 (@juncharmyeon) November 14, 2019

Have you listened to Lay's new song?