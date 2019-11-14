8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens criticize MAMAMOO's stylists due to Solar's newest stage outfit

MAMAMOO's Solar unique stage outfit is eliciting reactions from netizens. 

The group made their comeback recently with their album 'reality in BLACK' and held their first showcase featuring their title song "HIP". Solar's stage outfit consists of a combination of pads and a swimsuit bottom. 

TONGTONG YouTube

Netizens have been reacting, stating: 

"When HwasA wears something like this she becomes a girl crush but what's wrong with Solar?"

"Their stylists are antis."

"I'm buying eyes that didn't see this."

"Stylist person... why would you do this?"

"I don't want to see this."

What do you think of Solar's outfit? 

Nicole_Cervantes263 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I don't think it's really that bad. Kpop outfits can be quirky sometimes. It's nothing compared to how YG stylists do Lisa dirty. I have to admit, that "I'm buying eyes that didn't see this" comment had me rolling 😆

3

jjajangmyeon23 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Honeslty the combo looks a bit odd first time looking but then again solar slays in anything

