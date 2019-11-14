MAMAMOO's Solar reveals her monthly YouTube earnings





MAMAMOO's Solar revealed the profits of her personal Youtube channel.

The popular star appeared on the recent broadcast 'Happy Together 4' which aired on November 14th. She stated that her 1.1 million subscriber channel earns 100 million KRW (~85,395 USD) a month! She continued, saying: "It's not my net profit. I share it with the company but because this is my personal activity, I don't share profits with the members. However, a lot of money goes back into the channel, especially the production costs."

What do you think of Solar's Youtube success?

