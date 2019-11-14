4

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar reveals her monthly YouTube earnings

AKP STAFF


MAMAMOO's Solar revealed the profits of her personal Youtube channel.

The popular star appeared on the recent broadcast 'Happy Together 4' which aired on November 14th. She stated that her 1.1 million subscriber channel earns 100 million KRW (~85,395 USD) a month! She continued, saying: "It's not my net profit. I share it with the company but because this is my personal activity, I don't share profits with the members. However, a lot of money goes back into the channel, especially the production costs." 

What do you think of Solar's Youtube success?

  1. Solar
1 5,607 Share 67% Upvoted

0

jjajangmyeon23267 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Where the allkpop bots at with the how to make money links?

Share
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan light stick!
3 hours ago   17   10,136
Eric Nam, IZ*ONE, X1
Eric Nam leaves a message for IZ*ONE and X1
3 minutes ago   0   85
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV
9 hours ago   32   9,117
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
11 hours ago   85   50,293

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND