Newkidd have dropped a second music video teaser for "Come"!
While the previous teaser video was the 'story' version, the latest focuses more on Newkidd's performance, giving fans their first look at some of the choreography for the song. The group is returning with a mysterious, princely concept for their upcoming second single album, which drops on November 28 KST.
What do you think of the second "Come" MV teaser?
Newkidd get ready to dance in latest MV teaser for 'Come'
