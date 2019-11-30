Check out the Winners of the 'Melon Music Awards 2019'!

The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' were held at the Gocheok Skydome Dome in Seoul to recognize the top artists of the past year.



The awards show, which is in its 11th year, has established itself as one of the big four music awards ceremonies in South Korea alongside the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', 'Golden Disk Awards', and 'Seoul Music Awards'. The 'Melon Music Awards' is noted for its emphasis on digital sales and public votes to determine its winners.



This year's winning names were chosen from a pool of artists with the highest Melon chart scores for the year by combining online fan votes, digital sales, and judge scores. The main awards are decided by 20% online voting, 60% digital sales, and 20% judge scores; genre awards are decided by 30% online voting, 40% digital sales, and 30% judge score; popularity awards are decided by 60% online voting and 40% digital sales; and special awards are 100% decided by judges.



Check out the winners below!



Best Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS



Best Record of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: Persona'



Best Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: Persona'



Best Song of the Year (Daesang) BTS - "Boy with Luv"



Best New Artist Award (Male) | TXT



Best New Artist Award (Female) | ITZY



Hot Trend Award | AB6IX



Netizen Popularity Award | BTS - "Boy with Luv"



Songwriter Award | Pdogg for BTS's "Boy with Luv"



Stage of the Year Award | Seventeen



Best Dance Award (Male) | BTS - "Boy with Luv"



Best Dance Award (Female) | Kim Chung Ha - "Gotta Go"



Best Ballad Award | Taeyeon - "Four Seasons"



Best Rap/Hip Hop Award | Epik High - "Lovedrunk" feat. Crush



Best Trot Award | Hong Jin Young - "Love Tonight"



Best R&B/Soul Award | Heize - "We Don't Talk Together"



Best Indie Award | Melomance - "You&I"



Best Rock Award | N.Flying - "Rooftop"



Best OST Award | Gummy - "Remember Me" from 'Hotel Del Luna'



Best Pop Award | Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"



Best Movie Video Award | Kang Daniel - "What Are You Up To"



1theK Performance Award | The Boyz



Kakao Hot Star Award | BTS



Top 10 Awards | Heize | Bolbbalgan4 | BTS | Kim Chung Ha | MAMAMOO | MC the Max | EXO | Jannabi | Jang Bum Joon | Taeyeon





Congratulations to all the winners.

