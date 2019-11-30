Nicole writes a heartfelt message to former KARA groupmate Hara after her passing

Nicole wrote a heartfelt message to Hara after her passing.



On November 30, Nicole took to Instagram to leave a message to Hara, who was a member with her in the girl group KARA from 2008 until the group members went their separate ways in 2016.



She wrote on Instagram, "Hara, who I love. I miss your silly smile and laugh so much. When we meet again, we'll have a lot to say to each other, right? ...You know, right? Please be well until then. When we meet again, I'll hug you tight. I love you."



As previously reported, Hara was found passed away in her home on November 24 KST.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.