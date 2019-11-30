29

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Nicole writes a heartfelt message to former KARA groupmate Hara after her passing

AKP STAFF

Nicole wrote a heartfelt message to Hara after her passing.

On November 30, Nicole took to Instagram to leave a message to Hara, who was a member with her in the girl group KARA from 2008 until the group members went their separate ways in 2016.

She wrote on Instagram, "Hara, who I love. I miss your silly smile and laugh so much. When we meet again, we'll have a lot to say to each other, right? ...You know, right? Please be well until then. When we meet again, I'll hug you tight. I love you."

As previously reported, Hara was found passed away in her home on November 24 KST.


If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
  1. KARA
  2. Hara
  3. Nicole
0 20,229 Share 91% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND