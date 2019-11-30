Stray Kids have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER'.
Along with their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", the mini album includes their title song "Levanter", "Stop", "Booster", "Sunshine", "You Can Stay", and "Mixtape#5". 'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.
Watch Stray Kids' first and second teaser trailer if you missed them, and stay tuned for updates.
Stray Kids reveal the track list for mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER'
