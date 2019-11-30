Stray Kids reveal the track list for mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER'

Stray Kids have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER'.



Along with their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", the mini album includes their title song "Levanter", "Stop", "Booster", "Sunshine", "You Can Stay", and "Mixtape#5". 'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.



Watch Stray Kids' first and second teaser trailer if you missed them, and stay tuned for updates.



