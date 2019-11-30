BTS recreates their first win at Melon Music Awards in 2016 after sweeping all 4 Daesangs this year

BTS recreated their first win at 'Melon Music Awards 2016' after sweeping all 4 Daesangs (grand prizes) this year.

Shortly after the group won a record-setting 4 Daesangs at 'MMA 2019', they tweeted "Teamwork makes the dream work." with a selfie above. This is the first time that a single K-pop group has swept all of the Daesangs at a year-end awards show. In total, the group has won 8 awards: Best Record of the Year, Best Album of the Year with “Map of the Soul: Persona,” Best Song of the Year with “Boy With Luv,” Best Artist of the Year, Top 10 Artists that year, Best Dance (Male), Kakao Hot Star Award, and the Netizen’s Popularity Award.



This tweet and selfie had the exact same feels and message when the group has won its very first Daesang at 'MMA' back in 2016. Some comments from the fans include: "So proud of them. They’ve come a long way!" "I'm happy to grow with them. BTS I purple you" "2013, 2016 and 2019. Only progressing."





Check out the tweets below and congratulations to BTS!

teamwork makes the dream work. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 19, 2013

teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/KZTngn8RFB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 19, 2016

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/Gk9sM1OKp0 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 30, 2019



