Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk offers preview of dynamic dance performance in 2nd MV teaser for 'I Like That'

Lee Jin Hyuk is less than 24 hours away from making his official solo debut!

On November 3 KST, the UP10TION member dropped the second music video teaser for his upcoming single "I Like That." The short clip not only gives fans another taste of the song's upbeat hook, but also a huge choreography spoiler as Lee Jin Hyuk is joined by back-up dancers for a bold hip-hop dance performance.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk's first solo album 'S.O.L' is set for release on November 4.

Check out the video teaser above!

