ARMYs love BTS Jin's mullet + say only he can pull it off because of his handsome visuals

Netizens are gaping over BTS's Jin's visuals to the point where they think a mullet looks great on him.

The photos from BTS's '2020 Season's Greetings' show off his new mullet hairstyle. Fortunately, fans have been giving positive feedback for his new hairstyle, stating:

"Wow his aura..."

"What in the world. He's even prettier now."

"His face saved it."



"The most important is the face, his face is doing all the work."



"I was worried at first but I'm so glad the reception is good."



What do you think of Jin's new look?