AOA cancels showcase due to Hara's tragedy, will release album as planned

AOA canceled their showcase.

Because of Hara's death earlier today, AOA has decided to cancel the press showcase that was originally planned for 4PM KST tomorrow on the 26th. They are currently discussing how to handle the fan showcase that was to be held afterward. However, they will be releasing the album release as planned at 6PM KST.

FNC Entertainment said, "Both the label and AOA offer our condolences to the tragic news, and we hope she can rest in peace."

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.