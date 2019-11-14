5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Hwa Sa states she wanted to be a monk when she was younger?

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa shocked everyone by revealing that she wanted to be a monk when she was younger. 

The popular star recently participated in a media showcase on November 14 for MAMAMOO's second full-length album 'reality in BLACK'

Hwa Sa stated that her mother wanted her to become a monk, stating: "if I wasn't a singer, I would probably living freely somewhere as a monk." 


The unexpected career choice definitely took netizens by surprise. Comments include:


"She really seems like she's a good daughter though."

"If HwasA went bald, that really would be a sight to see."

"It's still not too late! Haha."

What do you think Hwa Sa's unexpected career choice? 

