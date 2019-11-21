Actor Kim Woo Bin to make first public appearance after battle with cancer

Actor Kim Woo Bin will be making his first public appearance after his fight with cancer.



Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May of 2017, but he's now returning to the public eye after 2 years and 6 months. The actor is set to appear at the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards', which is being held in Paradise City, Incheon on November 21 KST.



In related news, Kim Woo Bin is expected to make his big-screen return in an upcoming sci-fi movie about aliens also starring Ryu Jun Yeol and Kim Tae Ri.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Bin.