ASTRO return to their adorable debut days with '2019 version' of 'Hide & Seek' on 'Weekly Idol'!

ASTRO appeared as the idol guests on this week's broadcast of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', having returned for the first time in 10 months with their 6th mini album 'Blue Flame'!

On this 'Weekly Idol' broadcast, ASTRO flawlessly performed their comeback title track "Blue Flame" for the first time since their comeback, wowing the MCs. In addition, the group's leader Jinjin performed his solo track "Mad Max", while Rocky garnered attention for his lovely dance turns.

Finally, ASTRO took a nostalgic trip back to their debut days, performing a '2019 version' of their debut title song "Hide & Seek"! The members couldn't help but laugh while performing the nostalgic dance moves, and Sanha even put on his extra touch of blush to recreate his debut image as closely as possible. Check out ASTRO's "Hide & Seek" performance on 'Weekly Idol' above, as well as more clips from this week's episode below!

