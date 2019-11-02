8

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

2AM's Jinwoon & Nine Muses's Kyung Li reportedly dating!

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on November 13, 2nd-generation idol singers 2AM's Jinwoon and Nine Muses's Kyung Li are dating!

Various industry insiders claimed that Jinwoon and Kyung Li have been dating for the past 2 years since some time in 2017, when they decided to go from close sunbae-hoobaes to lovers. 

Back in December of 2017, the two idols released a special Christmas duet, "4LOVE". The two stars also previously worked together on a Comedy TV reality program, proving their great work chemistry. 

In addition, Jinwoon and Kyung Li were frequently seen on dates this past year, whenever Jinwoon received vacations from his mandatory service. Jinwoon enlisted back in March of this year, currently serving in the military music corps. Stay tuned for updates from their agencies!

  1. Kyung Li
  2. Jinwoon
0

Misa54240 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Good for them.

Congrats to go public!

-2

SehunahLove-2 pts 11 minutes ago 1
11 minutes ago

Who cares. He’ll probably cheat on her with a prostitute in no time like all the kpop boys.

1 more reply

