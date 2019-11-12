Limitless announce their first comeback since debut with a teaser film & schedule, plus 2 new members

Rookie boy group Limitless, also known as former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Jang Moon Bok's boy group, has just announced their first comeback since debut!

On November 13, Limitless dropped a brief, impactful teaser film as well as a teaser schedule for their comeback album, 'Wish Wish'. This will mark the group's comeback approximately 4 months after their debut with 'Dream Play' in July.

Official teasers for Limitless's comeback kick off this November 13. Furthermore, Limitless has hinted at the addition of two new members to their team, to be unveiled soon! Check out Limitless's full comeback schedule below, while you wait for their return this November 28!