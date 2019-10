A superposition of Mark's rap over a 'Happy Feet' penguin has gone viral.

A fan put Mark's "Jopping" rap on top of a scene from 'Happy Feet', and the result was incredibly perfect: a cute penguin dishing out Mark's rhymes. The tweet was so perfect that the video has been watched almost 446,000 times, retweeted almost 28,000 times, and liked over 40,000 times.

Check it out below:

Happy feet but it's Mark's rap in jopping pic.twitter.com/3DMJ4brJUl — Fairy Suh / Nomin au 📌 (@Silent_f4iry) October 12, 2019