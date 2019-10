NEWSEN

WINNER's Song Min Ho has revealed a new slew of tattoos on his body.

The popular star posed for the photo wall at the Louis Vuitton's 2020 Cruise Spin-Off Show held at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 on October 31. Min Ho took the time to show off a multitude of new tattoos across his collarbone and shoulders to create an impactful look.

