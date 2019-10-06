VAV unveils comeback schedule and audio teaser for 'Poison' produced by Hui

VAV has unveiled the official schedule and audio teaser for "Poison."

On October 7, boy group VAV dropped the schedule for their 5th mini-album 'Poison,' which will feature the title song produced by Pentagon's Hui. Well-known for his producing techniques, as proven by Pentagon's songs as well as tracks for 'Produce 101' and Wanna One, Hui has already moved fans to anticipate a fresh sound to be delivered by VAV.

According to the schedule, VAV will release their first concept photo on October 8, followed by a medley and MV teasers until the comeback on October 21.

What do you think of the song, judging by the snippet so far?