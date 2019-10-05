VAV confirms that Hui will be producing their 5th mini-album 'Poison'

VAV has confirmed that Hui will be producing their new song.

A Team confirmed, "VAV will be coming back with their 5th mini-album 'Poison'." They also confirmed that the new song will be produced by Hui, who has produced songs for various artists such as Wanna One and Ong Seong Wu, and of course also for his own Pentagon and Triple H.

They said, "VAV will be coming out with a concept they haven't done before. Please look forward to it. VAV members' own self-composed songs will be included in the mini-album."

