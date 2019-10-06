5

1

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Ladies' Code reveals another set of dolled up concept photos for 'Set Me Free'

Ladies' Code has revealed a new set of stunning concept images.

On October 7, the girl group released a new group photo and three individual images. In these photos, the girls look floral, polished, and dolled up, all the while looking beautiful yet slightly sedentary. In contrast, 'Set Me Free' is the title of their upcoming mini-album, signaling a bold statement to come from the ladies.

Are you excited to see these powerful members take another stride? Stay tuned until the official album drop on October 10!

coco_puffs-248 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

🤔

