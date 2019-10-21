15

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VAV take on 'homme fatal' concept in seductive MV for 'Poison'

VAV is back with a new single!

On October 21 KST, the group released their new single "Poison," the title track on their fifth mini album of the same name.

"Poison" is a pop ballad that expresses the sadness that follows the end of a romance that had taken a toxic turn, with lyrics from the perspective of a man in post-breakup pain. The song begins with a melancholy rain-like sound before shifting into a strong beat, emphasizing the song's emotion.


In the music video, the members are surrounded by various themes one would associate with poison, including snakes, unusual vials of liquid, skull-shaped items, and strange-colored fog.

Check out the music video for "Poison" above!

followyourarrow114 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

this was so freaking beautiful, everyone PLEASE SUPPORT VAV . rumor has it some of the members will be enlisting after this comeback T___________T so this might be the last full comeback for a while, plz show VAV some love and help them get they're first win they've been at it since 2015

universeblack196 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

i think this is their best comeback yet to date its amaze

