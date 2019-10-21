VAV take on 'homme fatal' concept in seductive MV for 'Poison'

VAV is back with a new single!

On October 21 KST, the group released their new single "Poison," the title track on their fifth mini album of the same name.

"Poison" is a pop ballad that expresses the sadness that follows the end of a romance that had taken a toxic turn, with lyrics from the perspective of a man in post-breakup pain. The song begins with a melancholy rain-like sound before shifting into a strong beat, emphasizing the song's emotion.





In the music video, the members are surrounded by various themes one would associate with poison, including snakes, unusual vials of liquid, skull-shaped items, and strange-colored fog.

Check out the music video for "Poison" above!