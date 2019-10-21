4

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

CGV drops official theatrical trailer for IZ*ONE's concert documentary 'Eyes On Me: The Movie'

AKP STAFF

The ladies of IZ*ONE are gearing up to release their concert documentary 'Eyes On Me: The Movie'!

On October 21 KST, CGV released an official theatrical trailer for the film, showing not only snippets of the group's 'Eyes On Me' concert tour, but from a behind-the-scenes look at their lives as members of IZ*ONE.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE debuted back on October 29, 2018 after winning the Mnet survival series 'Produce 48.' 

'Eyes On Me: The Movie' is scheduled for release in November.

Check out the trailer below!

  1. IZ*ONE
0 275 Share 67% Upvoted
Happy 4th Anniversary Twice
15 hours ago   2   755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND