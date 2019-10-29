TWICE's 'Feel Special' surpasses 400,000 copies sold, the girl group's highest ever sales since debut

On October 28, Gaon chart records indicated that TWICE's 8th mini album 'Feel Special' has officially surpassed total sales of 400,000 copies!

This marks the highest number of units sold by TWICE since their debut, shortly after the girls set a brand new record for the highest first week sales for any K-Pop girl group back in September (154,000 copies).



In addition, TWICE's "Feel Special" MV also recently celebrated 100,000,000 views on YouTube, making the track TWICE's 12th MV to date with over 100 million views. Meanwhile back on October 27, TWICE announced that they would be returning to the Tokyo Dome in Japan from March 3-4 of next year, for two more shows of their ongoing 'Twicelights' world tour.



Congratulations, TWICE!