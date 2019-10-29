Brand New Music's Boys Da Capo discuss their excitement in finally debuting with 'Singles'



Brand New Music's newest rookie trio Boys Da Capo (BDC) posed for a minimal, subdued pictorial in the latest issue of 'Singles' magazine, utilizing their boyish image to their advantage.

In their interview, the members of BDC couldn't hide their excitement at the prospect of finally debuting, after the rigorous survival they endured during 'Produce X 101'. Kim Si Hoon introduced their debut title track "Remember Me" as, "It's a song depicting our wishes for people to remember us by our shining, bright moments. It's a charming song fit for the fall season with a soft melody and beautiful lyrics." Yoon Jung Hwan introduced their other track "Da Capo" as, "It's a song containing our message toward our fans, as we express that after finishing the survival program and returning to the status of a trainee, it may take us a long time debut in a complete group, but as long as our fans are there for us we can be strong. I hope the fans listen to it."







The BDC members also revealed that through 'Produce X 101', they learned detailed methods of how to behave on stage and how to respond to problematic situations. Check out the boys' 'Singles' preview cuts, below.