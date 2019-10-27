



The winner of an autographed Lovelyz album is... FriedChickenLove. Congrats and thanks for your active contributions to the community! In addition to the signed album, we will also be throwing in some Vinyl Stickers, a new product line recently launched on our shop! If you haven’t checked them out yet, you can do so here.

Please check your inbox so that we can ship out your prize!

If you didn't win this time no worries, we'll be giving away additional prizes in the following weeks. To be eligible, Create an account, then rack up points thru the following activities:





1. Participate on the site, by voting and commenting on articles.

2. Contribute content by Creating Quality Posts.

Every activity on the site will give you an additional entry into our random raffle drawings. Each activity is worth a different amount of points:

Voting on articles = 1 point

Commenting on articles = 2 points

Creating Posts = 5 points

Ex. If you voted on 10 articles, made 5 comments and created 1 post, you would have 25 entries for the period.

Please note, spamming will automatically eliminate you from the raffle. Quality contributions only - Good luck!