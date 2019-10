A.C.E has revealed a new MV teaser for "Savage"!

This 5-member boy group has prepared to make a comeback with their 3rd mini-album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad'. The title song "Savage" seems to evoke a wild concept with thunderous beats and a fierce choreography. Are you excited to see just how 'savage' A.C.E can be on stage?

Stay tuned until the full release on October 29!