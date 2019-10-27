11

3

Posted by KayRosa

Rookie girl group BVNDIT releases elegant individual & group teaser images for debut

BVNDIT has revealed new individual and group teaser images!

As Kim Chung Ha's little sister group to debut, BVNDIT is comprised of five powerful ladies who are already gaining massive attention for their compelling visuals and performance skills. In these teasers, the concept appears to be one that is bold yet elegant, with animal motifs and interesting patterns patching up the overall visual palette. 

The 1st mini-album of their debut, 'BE!', will be officially released on November 5. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

yooonoon365 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Didnt they already debut??

BeaF166 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

I love that the frame of the pictures is the texture of their clothes.

