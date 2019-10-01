'The Fact' reveals photos of former KARA member Gyuri & eldest son of 'Dongwon Construction' founder

'The Fact' has revealed photos of former KARA member Gyuri and the eldest son of 'Dongwon Construction' founder, Song Ja Ho (24).



As previously reported, Gyuri's label The CNT Global confirmed the two have been dating ever since they met at an art exhibit curated by Song Ja Ho this past June. The agency added that Gyuri and Song Ja Ho grew closer due to similar interests, and though they're getting to know each other, it's still too soon to discuss marriage.



The news hit headlines after 'The Fact' revealed photos of Gyuri and Song Ja Ho on what looks to be a date.



In other news, Gyuri signed as an actress under her current label The CNT Global back on September 30. Take a look at the photos below.

