Former KARA member Gyuri admits she's in a relationship with the eldest son of 'Dongwon Construction' founder

Former KARA member/actress Park Gyuri (31) has admitted to being in a relationship with the eldest son of 'Dongwon Construction's founder, Song Ja Ho (24).

According to an earlier exclusive report by 'The Fact' on October 1, Gyuri and Song Ja Ho first met back in June of this year at an art exhibit curated by Song Ja Ho. 7-years younger than Gyuri, Song Ja Ho is known as an art curator in addition to his family background.

In response to the dating report, Gyuri's label The CNT Global stated, "Gyuri, who was always interested in fine art, had a habit of visiting art exhibits regularly if she had time. She met Song while visiting a Jon Burgerman exhibit. Due to the fact that they had a lot of similarities, the two continued seeing each other with good feelings, recently progressing into a couple. But as they've only recently started dating, it's still too early to bring up the topic of marriage. Please watch over the two affectionately."



Meanwhile, Gyuri signed as an actress under her current label The CNT Global back on September 30. Congratulations to the couple!