Narsha reveals that she's disappointed that Miryo never talked about her love life

Narsha revealed that she was sad because Miryo wouldn't talk about her relationships!

The two appeared on the October 14th broadcast of Channel A's 'Eye Contact' when Narsha revealed that Miryo never mentioned any of her boyfriends once in the 15 years that they've known each other.

Narsha stated: "14 years is a long time and we promoted together as a team. People say that we should know everything about each other and that we're too close, but there's one member is like that. And that's our 48-dimensional Miryo."



Narsha continued, stating: "If count our trainee days too, then I've known Miryo for over 15 years. But she has never once said anything about relationships or boyfriends. Now I'm a little hurt. This is why I want to have an honest conversation.



