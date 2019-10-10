Actor Kim Nam Gil & his best friends react to his false marriage rumors with Jang Na Ra on the train to Siberia

On the October 10 broadcast of tvN's 'Trans-Siberian Pathfinders', actor Kim Nam Gil woke up on a train in the middle of Russia to discover that he'd become involved in totally false marriage rumors with actress Jang Na Ra!

The particular rumor in question, which blew up the media back in August of this year, claimed that Kim Nam Gil and Jang Na Ra would be tying the knot this November after 7 years of dating.

When Kim Nam Gil woke up on the train to the sudden news, he turned toward the filming staff and asked in bewilderment, "Am I getting married?". He then joked, "The invitation hasn't been completed yet, so I'll give you all one once they're finished. Please come to the wedding."

Kim Nam Gil then awkwardly told the news to his sleeping friends including actors Lee Sun Gyun, Go Gyu Pil, and Kim Min Suk. Lee Sun Gyun reacted with, "Do you even know her?" to which Kim Nam Gil responded, "Not really. But [Hwang] Jung Min-hyung contacted me this morning, asking, 'Are you getting married?'."

Kim Nam Gil's friends then went on to discuss who was getting the shorter end of the stick, if Kim Nam Gil were to actually marry Jang Na Ra. Actor Go Gyu Pil muttered, "Na Ra-noona is too good for...". He further rubbed it in, commenting, "Na Ra-noona would probably hate someone like you, Nam Gil," dissing the actor until he eventually earned a loving(?) kick to the side.

Check out the clip above from this week's 'Trans-Siberian Pathfinders'!