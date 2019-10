Stray Kids' Bang Chan is celebrating his birthday.

The popular and multitalented idol has claimed three of the top trending hashtags (#OurHeroChan #HappyBangChanDay #천재리더_방찬_생일축하해) worldwide has fans congratulate him.

Fans have been posting their appreciation for Bang Chan's 23rd birthday on Twitter.

I am so thankful for Bang Chan's existence. He is such an amazing human being. He's been through a lot but he never gave up. He continued to share his talent, his knowledge, his positivity that inspired many Stays. Thank you Bang Chan! ✨#천재리더_방찬_생일축하해#OurHeroChan — ㅡ (@STRAYK9DS) October 2, 2019

We wish him a very happy birthday!