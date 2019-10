IU is definitely one of those celebrities who keeps it down to earth and real regardless of her success and fame.

The multitalented artist was spotted taking time out of her busy schedule to perform a congratulatory stage for Yoo In Na's manager's wedding. Yoo In Na hosted the wedding for her longtime manager and friend while IU wished the happy couple her sincerest congratulations before singing her song "Meaning Of You".

Check out footage of her performance below.