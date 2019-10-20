Solbi trademarks her nickname 'Roman Princess'

Solbi has trademarked her nickname.

'Roman Princess' is the nickname Solbi has been called since she was on 'Radio Star' and she told the story of a fortune teller telling her that she had been a Roman princess in her past life. Since then, she had been lovingly called 'Roman Princess' by the public, and it looks like she's now officially trademarked the nickname.

She posted a photo of her trademark and jokingly wrote, "You can be fined with up to 7 years of prison or a fine of up to100 million KRW".

Looks like no one will be able to claim that title for themselves now!



