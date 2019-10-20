0

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Solbi trademarks her nickname 'Roman Princess'

AKP STAFF

Solbi has trademarked her nickname.

'Roman Princess' is the nickname Solbi has been called since she was on 'Radio Star' and she told the story of a fortune teller telling her that she had been a Roman princess in her past life. Since then, she had been lovingly called 'Roman Princess' by the public, and it looks like she's now officially trademarked the nickname.

She posted a photo of her trademark and jokingly wrote, "You can be fined with up to 7 years of prison or a fine of up to100 million KRW".

Looks like no one will be able to claim that title for themselves now!


  1. Solbi
0 353 Share Be the first to vote
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
20 hours ago   294   139,030
Solbi
Solbi trademarks her nickname 'Roman Princess'
10 minutes ago   0   342
MC Mong
MC Mong confirms comeback date
1 hour ago   0   476
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
12 hours ago   41   14,659
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
20 hours ago   294   139,030

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND