Ahreum has officially gotten married!



The former T-ara member married her non-celebrity husband on October 20 KST in Seoul. Previously, it was announced that the couple would be getting married on February 9 on next year, but the date was changed due to her pregnancy.



Meanwhile, Ahreum announced both the wedding and baby news to her fans back on October 6, sharing both her sonogram image and the couple's stunning wedding photoshoot.

Congratulations to the couple!